PORTS
Test on the use of drones in the port of La Spezia
The use for both safety and efficiency of transport
La Spezia
February 16, 2023
In the port of La Spezia were carried out, yesterday and today, tests with the use of drones for monitoring, for safety purposes, road, rail and maritime infrastructure and for Improving the efficiency of traffic-related transport Port. The drones took off from the Molo Garibaldi, flying over the exclusive area above the LSCT terminal, in particular Molo Fornelli, Molo Garibaldi and Calata Paita, for a test that is part of the European project Labyrinth, as part of the Horizon 2020 program, coordinated by Carlos III University of Madrid. Among the 13 project partners from Spain, Belgium, Germany, Italy and Austria, there is also the Authority of Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea as participant in the project that has as its purpose precisely that to study the use of drones for monitoring all types transport infrastructure.

The port of La Spezia, among the first in Italy, was identified as a pilot site to experiment, both from the point of view of technical and legislative view, innovative technologies, such as Remotely piloted aircraft, for safety monitoring in the port maritime field with particular reference to the port movements, in order to ensure greater safety of workers and operations avoiding possible interference with the movements themselves. Together with the terminalista La Spezia Container Terminal some use cases have been defined: control the perimeter of the concession area at the terminal and the gate for safety and security reasons; Control of AI storage areas for the purpose of verifying the correct positioning of containers; control of the areas used for the viability of the vehicles in order to to check the traffic situation and any interference between vehicles and operators.
Test on the use of drones in the port of Spezia
