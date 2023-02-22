GeneSYS (Fratelli Cosulich) bought the Genoese IT company Argenton & Soci

GeneSYS Informatica, IT company of the Fratelli group Cosulich, bought the Genoese IT company Argenton & Members active mainly in the maritime and in the field of satellite telecommunications. In the latter sector, during the over the years has partnered with Navarino, KVH, Otesat-Maritel and Speedcast, to which it offers both technical assistance service certified that commercial support through assistance from remote but also services on board.
Recalling that this is the second acquisition in the last three years after that of Comunico Srl in 2020, Matteo Cosulich, president of GeneSYS Informatica and managing director delegate of the Fratelli Cosulich group, explained that recently, With the growth of its shipowning activities, the group has significantly increased its fleet. 'Currently - has specified - our goal is to strengthen the our activities, with services that are useful first of all for the sector, but also for our own assets. So what the acquisition of Argenton & Soci, with its primary position In the context of maritime satellite communications, it may contribute to an improvement both in our activities of shipowning, both in the range of IT solutions we offer through GeneSYS, guaranteeing synergies between our realities».
"For some time - said the president of Argenton & Partners, Maurizio Argenton - we had the will to join a larger group, with the aim of further expanding Our activities. We are honored to have entered to part of a company like GeneSYS Informatica, and more in general the Cosulich Brothers group, which will allow us to strengthen our market position and build a more wide of relationships, creating new synergies».