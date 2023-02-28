Finnlines records record annual results

In 2022 Finnlines, the shipping company of the Italian group Grimaldi that carries out passenger and rotatable transport services in North Europe and the Baltic Sea, reported record financial results as of revenues that amounted to 736.6 million euros, with an increase of 27.0% percent on 2021. The gross operating margin was 221.2 million (+ 38.0%), operating profit of 136.5 million (+ 74.6%) and net profit of 133.8 million euros (+ 79.1%).
Last year the fleet of Finnlines transported 648mila passengers (+ 13%), 138mila motor vehicles (-19.3%), 750mila tonnes of unitized loads (-4.5%) and 1.4 million tonnes of other goods (+ 1.1%).
In the only fourth quarter of 2022, revenues were 178.2 million euros, with growth of 15.7% percent on the same period a year earlier. EBITDA was 52.0 million (+ 33.0%), EBIT of 30.3 million (+ 435.5%) and net profit of 28.7 million euros (+ 401.6%). In the period the fleet transported 134mila passengers (+ 1%), 39mila motor vehicles (-17%), 178mila loads unitized (-12%) and 342mila tonnes of other goods (-7%).