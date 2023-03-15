ONE orders another ten new portacontainer from 13.700 teu

The Japanese container shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) replicated last year's order spring on the acquisition of ten container ships from 13,700 teu, which had been issued to the companies Nihon Shipyard and Hyundai Heavy Industries (
of 31 May
2022), ordering ten more ships of the same capacity. ONE has not disclosed to whom the ten were commissioned. additional full containers, which will be taken over in 2025 and in 2026.
The propulsion system of the ten new container ships It can also be fed with methanol and ammonia.