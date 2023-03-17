In 2022 the railway transports to and from the port of Livorno have grown of +35.8%
Decrease of -35.4% in the airport of Piombino
Livorno
March 17, 2023
Last year rail transport to and from the port of Livorno have grown of +35.8% regarding 2021 being piled to 2,817 trains for a total of 47,412 railway wagons handled. This is highlighted by an analysis of the data on the maneuvering activity railway in the port of Labronia prepared by the Research Service and Statistics of the Authority of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern, specifying that in 2022 the entire traffic railway to and from the ports of Livorno and Piombino was of 3,468 trains (+30.4%) for a total of 54,217 wagons (+22.6%). With regard to the Interporto Toscano Amerigo Vespucci, last Year 262 trains were enlivened (+31.7%).
The analysis finds that in 2022 the rail mode has accounted for more than 18.7% of total traffic demand container in the port of Livorno, while in the previous year the quota of rail transport was around 17.2% of the total. As for the various product categories transported by rail, last year For forest products, they arrived and departed from the terminals of reference (Marterneri and CILP) 257 trains, with an increase of +16% on 2021, and the rail share of this traffic has reached the 10.3% of the total. With reference to new cars, in 2022 they are transited from the terminals 152 trains, with an increase of +130% and with the mode of rail transport which today represents the 2.8% of the total traffic handled by the port. More limited use of rail mode for traffic bulk and, in particular, cereals, having arrived in 2022 and departed 10 trains, with a decrease of -77%. As far as concerns liquid bulk, last year Costiero Gas, Eni and Neri Coastal depots have seen arrival and departure from their terminals 531 trains, 31 more than the previous year, and the quota Rail for this traffic reached 3.9% of the total.
In the port of Piombino the crisis has instead made itself felt of the industrial center and its historical plants, Jsw Steel Italy and Liberty Magona. In the past year they have been 345 trains moved, with a decrease of -35.4% compared to 2021, for total 4,693 wagons (-56.1%).
Highlighting that "Piombino is clearly in trouble because of the difficult situation in which the steel sector», the president of the AdSP, Luciano Guerrieri, specified that in 2023 the institution will double the Efforts to further facilitate the transfer of goods today Handled only on rubber. In this regard, Guerrieri recalled that last December were delivered to the AdSP the study of feasibility and preliminary design of interventions reorganisation and upgrading of railway infrastructure of the ports of Livorno and Piombino and emphasized that in all 70 million euros will be invested, part of which will be allocate to Livorno, to the construction of a new terminal railway at the cruise terminal and modernization of Tracks in two key areas of the port of call: that of the forest products and motorways of the sea and traffic Multipurpose. In Piombino it is planned to build a new Base connection to connect the current operating areas ports / hinterland and the new quays to the infrastructure national railway and to build new tracks, where possible in module 750, serving the new docks. Also highlighted the importance of the railway connection between Interporto Vespucci and the port of Livorno, with the work of crossing the line Tyrrhenian railway, whose work began in 2022, which will be completed in 2024. In the meantime they will be brought Work continues on the construction of the connection between the Interporto Vespucci and the PisaCollesalvetti-Vada line, opera worth €160 million fully covered by the contract of RFI-MIMS 2022-2026 program and of which it is expected to complete the procedural/environmental process in the current year.
