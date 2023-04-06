MSC Foundation and UNICEF reach 12 million euros in donations

MSC Foundation, the foundation established by the shipowning group MSC with the aim of supporting projects in the environmental field and humanitarian, and UNICEF celebrated 13 years of a partnership that made it possible to collect donations from activities MSC fundraising for Children's Fund programmes of the UN of over 12 million euros. In particular, since 2009 MSC Foundation has supported six programs in eight countries, helping UNICEF to support the education of 8,000 children in 126 communities vulnerable in Brazil, to fight malaria in Africa, to assist China's food supplementation program for prevent child malnutrition and provide treatment Ready-to-use life-saving therapies for more than 115,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition in Ethiopia, South Sudan, Somalia and Malawi. In 2019, MSC Foundation is also intervened as the first partner in the program "The waste of plastic go to school" in Ivory Coast, an initiative that acts on three fronts through the support of marginalized women that collect waste, transform and recycle waste of plastic collected in bricks and their use for construction of modern and ecological classrooms.