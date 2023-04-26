SOS LOGistica increases the number of members by +20%

The assembly of SOS LOGistica - Association for Logistics Sustainable, an organization that aims to promote and spread the culture of sustainability, approved the 2022 budget and presented the new No platform Plastic Challenge
which was developed by Ambiente Mare Italy, SOS LOGistica and Department of Psychology of the University Bicocca with the co-financing of Fondazione Cariplo and whose The aim is to reduce the impact of plastic to protect the environment. It is a gamification project for Raising awareness in particular among the consumer community of the Lombardy region, but not only, and represents a first step of the multidisciplinary and multisectoral collaboration needed for a sustainable transformation. Registration to the platform is free and provides the possibility of publish challenges open to the public.
The shareholders' meeting, which was held on April 20 in Milan, has also taken note of the substantial growth of +20% of collective and personal members of SOS LOGistica. In 2022, in fact, the companies Gruppo Grendi, Interporto have joined the association Toscano Amerigo Vespucci, Casilli Enterprise, LCA Law Firm, Uretek, Energo, IS Consulting, Energy Communities, Kode and Rutilli. The group of innovative start-ups is also growing, to which LESS and CargoStart are added. It was also recorded entry into the ecosystem of the Slala Foundation - System Logistics of North West Italy.
The Scientific Committee also welcomed a new member, Maria Elena Bruni, professore associato in ricerca operativa at The University of Calabria, as well as the Council director, of which Raffaello Cioni has joined, managing director of Interporto Toscano Amerigo Vespucci.
On the occasion of the assembly, the president of SOS LOGistica, Daniele Testi, highlighted that the activity of the association goes "beyond mere environmentalism: through the our working groups, the exchange of experiences between members, Content and proposals for action such as the logistics rating sustainable - he underlined - we try to bring within the Companies, institutions and among consumers a new culture of sustainability, making them agents of change. Thank you at the conferences organized in the first years of life of the association with the intervention of Nobel Laureates and internationally renowned economists, We have developed a particular attention to the reading of the weaker signals to anticipate challenges and help our members to be more competitive. Also in 2023 - he concluded Texts - we will work to attract those companies into our orbit who really would like to incorporate sustainability into their business model but they still haven't fully understood how."