The Italian Federation of Professional Road Hauliers has joined Confitarma

FIAP, the Italian Federation of Road Hauliers Professional, has joined the Italian Confederation of Shipowners (Confitarma), entry - the two organizations have specified - that kicks off a broader and more concrete relationship associative based on the interconnection between sea and land, in Consideration of the growing strategic and decisive role played from intermodality especially on the way to a Environmental, social and economic transition, coherent, concrete and Success-oriented.
"With the entry of FIAP - explained the director general of the shipowning confederation, Luca Sisto - Confitarma continues on its path of expansion of its representation, also in areas related to the maritime one, such as the strategic one of land transport. Dealing with the topic intermodality and the actions to be taken necessarily implemented so that the movement of goods, vehicles and passengers from sea to land and vice versa, is increasingly efficient, coherent and interconnected, requires a constant and open dialogue between all the components of the system. We are convinced that FIAP's entry into the Confederation represents a further step in this direction."
"We can say - commented the secretary general FIAP, Alessandro Peron - that FIAP has boarded Confitarma. He did so, with conviction, understanding the importance and, Above all, the strength that can be given to the work of both organizations, through the union of ideas and initiatives, in a single path».
FIAP, one of the most historic representative associations of the transport and logistics sector, was founded in Rome in the 1949 and for over 70 years has been present alongside companies and active part in the discussion tables with governments, working for the protection and promotion of the sector. FIAP adheres to IRU - International Road Transport Union of Geneva, organ of international representation, implementing constant contact and direct dialogue with European and non-European institutions.