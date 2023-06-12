The Ukrainian Grain Association proposes two alternative routes to Europe for Ukrainian wheat exports

The Ukrainian Grain Association proposed to European partners
Export routes for Ukrainian cereals as alternatives to that of the
so-called "grain corridor" which has been
agreed in July 2022 by Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN for
Restore these transports interrupted by the outbreak of war
Russia-Ukraine. At a meeting on Wednesday
Last year in Brussels, the President of the UGA, Mykola Gorbachev,
invited to support two alternatives that in the opinion of the association
Ukraine can greatly improve the logistics of
Ukrainian wheat exports.
Gorbachev urged European partners to subsidise
European railway companies transporting exports of
Ukrainian wheat to end consumers in such a way as to reduce costs
and ensure that European consumers are cheaper than
Ukrainian wheat, which will become more attractive for
Western European nations that traditionally buy
large volumes. Moreover - Gorbachev explained - this
will allow exporters to offer Ukrainian producers
a higher selling price.
The president of the UGA also proposed to define in the waters
territorial of Romania a corridor for grain loaded in
Ukrainian river ports on the Danube so that it can be
transhipped on Panamax ships. Gorbachev stressed that this
will allow to double the exports of grain from ports
of the Danube, allowing a significant increase in
Total Ukrainian wheat exports regardless of
operation of the "grain corridor".