In October, an international forum on the reconstruction of Ukraine, starting with infrastructure

The forum will be held on 24, 25 and 26 October
international "Reconstruction of Ukraine" with the
Participation of the highest representatives of the institutions
Italian, Ukrainian and European, during which companies and
Italian and Ukrainian institutions will have the opportunity to
open a dialogue as well as to know and deepen
concretely projects for the reconstruction of Ukrainian assets
destroyed by the ongoing war with Russia, starting with the
infrastructure, and opportunities for exchange and
internationalization.
The event will take place online to allow the presence
of the Ukrainian authorities and companies and is
organized by the Italian Chamber of Commerce for Ukraine and
FederCamere with the patronage of the Italian Ministries of Enterprise and
Made in Italy, Environment and Energy Security,
Infrastructure and Transport, Agriculture, Sovereignty
Food and Forests, by the Italian Agency for
Development Cooperation, by the Ukrainian Ministries of Energy,
the Development of Communities, Territories and
Infrastructure and Ukraine Invest.
Five in-depth technical panels (Construction and
Infrastructure; Energy and Environment; Agriculture and Food;
Digital and Services; Health and Social Care) and two webinars
(Social and social-welfare volunteering; Investments and
Funding) will allow all interested parties to deepen
issues related to the areas of expertise. Hundreds of companies
Italian and Ukrainian companies that have already registered, as well as
a thousand bilateral matches between public and private companies,
institutions, international investment funds planned.
According to the World Bank, after a year of war the damage on the
Ukrainian territory would amount to 135 billion dollars, in
particularly in the housing sector (38%), transport
(26%), energy (8%), trade and industry (8%) and
agriculture (6%).