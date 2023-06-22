Decided quarterly decrease of -8.6% of the traffic of the goods in the French ports
Significant decrease of -19.2% in Marseille. Reduction of volumes in all product segments
Parigi
June 22, 2023
After seven consecutive quarters of growth, in the first
quarter of 2023 the traffic of the goods enlivened by the ports
French reversed the trend marking a sharp decline being
amounted to 67.5 million tons of cargoes, with a decrease
of -8.6% regarding 73,8 million tons in the first three months
of last year. The reduction was generated by the trend
negative assumed by liquid bulk flows that have
conformed to the negative trend already underway in the quarters
previous in other product sectors. In addition, the contraction
of the volumes was produced mainly in the main ports
Nationals: Marseille and Le Havre. The global decline has been
verified both in relation to the flow of goods at landing
attested to 44,6 million tons (- 9.4%) both to that of
goods at embarkation totalling 22.9 million tonnes
(-6,9%).
In particular, in the first three months of this year traffic
Total liquid bulk amounted to 29.2 million
of tons (- 5.8%). The decline in bulk cargoes is more pronounced
solid turned out pairs to 12,7 million tons (- 10.6%) so
as that of the goods various dropped of -10,5% to 25,6 million
tonnes, including 10.6 million tonnes of cargo
containerized (-17.7%) realized with a handling of
containers pairs to 1,22 million teu (- 14.4%) and 13,9 million
tons of rolling stock (-3.0%).
In the first quarter of 2023 the port system Haropa,
consisting of the ports of Le Havre, Rouen and Paris, has enlivened
19,1 million tons of goods (- 8.3%), of which 9,9 million of
tons of liquid bulk (- 3.6%), 3,2 million tons of
dry bulk (+0.2%), 5,6 million tons of goods in
container (- 18.3%) totaled enlivening 598.471 teu (- 17.0%),
148 thousand tons of rolling stock (- 26.4%) and 166 thousand tons of
other miscellaneous goods (-17.0%).
The contraction of traffic enlivened by the
port of Marseille which stopped altogether at 15,6
million tons (- 19.2%), of which 9,6 million tons of
liquid bulk (- 16.3%), 2,0 million tons of bulk
solid (- 24.7%), 2,8 million tons of containerized goods
(- 23.0%) with a handling of container pairs to 312.994 teu
(- 19.6%), 1,0 million tons of rotabili (- 14.9%) and 300 thousand
tons of other miscellaneous goods (- 38.0%).
Traffic in the port of Dunkirk is also decreasing
attested to 11,6 million tons (- 4.9%), included 3.0
million tons of liquid bulk (- 11.5%), 4,0 million
tonnes of solid bulk (0%), 1,3 million tonnes of
Container goods (-9.6%) with container handling
pairs to 172.069 teu (- 6.8%), 2,8 million tons of cargos
ro-ro (- 6.2%) and 416 thousand tons of other goods various (+38.4%).
Among the other main French port ports, in the first
trimester of this year the port of Calais has enlivened 9,8
million tons of goods (- 0.5%), the port of Nantes
Saint-Nazaire 6,2 million tons (+0.8%), the port of La
Rochelle 1,8 million tons (- 19.9%) and the port of call of
Bordeaux 1,5 million tons (+4.8%).
