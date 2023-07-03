Legora de Feo lists the issues to be addressed during his tenure at the helm of Uniport

Pasquale Legora de Feo, proposed twenty days ago as new
President of the Board of Directors of the National Union of Companies
Portuali (Uniport) which has collected the indications received from the
Committee of Wise Men, today in Rome was elected unanimously
in charge by the assembly of the association of the logistics world
port to which companies operating in the major ports adhere
Italian, with over 4,500 employees and an aggregate turnover of
around 1.5 billion euros
Legora de Feo, president and CEO of the terminal
CO.NA.TE.CO and Soteco of Naples, takes over from Federico Barbera,
outgoing president who for many years led the development of
Uniport and to which went the applause and thanks of the new
President and of the whole Assembly for the work done.
To support Legora de Feo in its work there will also be the
vice presidents Ignazio Messina, Edoardo Monzani, Antonio Testi,
Vito Totorizzo. Deputy President will be Fabrizio Zerbini,
while Federico Barbera was appointed honorary president.
Specifying that among the priorities of his mandate there will be
reform of procedures for granting concessions
terminal and for the determination of fees, Legora has
recalled that "at the end of December it was finally
issued the Regulation for the granting of concessions, to which it has
followed by the recent issuance of the Guidelines for
detailed rules for the application of the Regulation itself. The first
judgment of the harbour and associative world - the neo has specified
president of Uniport - it was definitely not positive.
The impression is that the procedures are very complex and
cumbersome. As regards concessions already
existing, it seems urgent to insist on the work aimed at revising the
system of annual indexation of concession fees
State-owned'.
Legora has also indicated among the priorities the relationships with
The institutions in view of the announced reform of the
Port legislation: "In view of this important reform
- he explained - we will work so that a
Strengthening the role of representative port operators
of the main vocations of the individual ports, which is not only
consultative, but also participation in the decision-making phase, at least
on the major strategic issues for the development of ports as ad
example those of the Port Regulatory Plans or the Documents of
strategic planning, planning acts for which
They must provide for specific obligations in the reform for
Port System Authority (and maximum and binding times)
for adoption and possibly leaving only advisory tasks
with regard to other acts'.
Other issues to be addressed will be relations with the Authority
of Transport Regulation and work-related issues
harbour. "We intend to carry on - said Legora - the
Comparison that will open within the year with the organizations
trade unions for the renewal of the National Collective Agreement of
Work in the sector, after a careful comparison with all the
associates, to grasp the needs and specific proposals to
which to respond to within the new contract. Between the points
qualifiers on which to be protagonists I certainly insert those
training and safety of workers with the contribution
active EBN Ports of which Uniport is a constituent part.
Again, you will have to be an active part in the improvement of the
decree establishing the Exodus Fund aimed at supporting and
Incentives for early retirement of employees of
to this end, making every effort to obtain the
Regulatory recognition of the qualification of wearer A
specific profiles and specific job figures'.
Finally, Legora de Feo focused on the themes of cold
ironing, or on the installation on the port docks of
installations to allow ships to connect to the electricity grid
of earth, and on dredging: "They do not yet exist - he noted -
precise and definitive indications on different aspects of the complex and
Delicate theme of cold ironing. Times and methods of
Realization of connections between the port and the electricity grid
national; Timing and methods of realization
plant engineering in the port and in the terminals; How to
organization and management of the connection service with ships;
Charging; These are all issues which have been discussed by
a few weeks. Uniport participates in these working groups and wants to
be an even more active and proactive part with the aim
to achieve solutions that allow all companies to
offer its ship-customers adequate services, at low cost,
according to methods of organization of the service that take place
account of the specific port and business realities.
Another issue on which to take action - he added - for us is
that, very important, of the dredging of the seabed of the ports.
Despite the recent approval of new environmental standards that
should have facilitated the streamlining of
approval and execution of dredging, large remain
difficulties in carrying out interventions
deepening of Italian ports or even simple
maintenance'.