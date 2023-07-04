The decline in the financial performance of the COSCO Group continued in the second quarter

The Chinese shipowning group COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. provides
to close the first half of 2023 with an EBIT of 24.7
billion yuan (3,4 billion dollars), with a decrease of -74.1%
compared to the first half of last year. Net profit
expected is of 19,7 billion yuan (- 74.4%) and the profit for the
shareholders of €16.5 billion (-74.5%).
The preliminary half-year results announced today by the group
reveal that in the second quarter of this year alone
Operating and net income showed decreases similar to those
recorded in the previous quarter: for the period April-June
in 2023, in fact, the expected EBIT is about 14.0 billion
yuan, with a decrease of -74.5% on the second trimester of 2022, and
The expected net profit is about 11.1 billion (- 74.9%).
Chinese intermodal container manufacturer Singamas also
Container Holdings Ltd. today announced a sharp contraction
of the value of profit for shareholders for the first half of 2023
which, according to the preliminary balance, will amount to no longer
ten million dollars compared to 38.0 million dollars in
first six months of last year. The Hong Kong-based company has
specified that in the last six months the activity has undergone the
significant impact of the slowdown in the world economy,
easing congestion in supply chains and
Effects of overproduction of containers by companies
of the sector in 2021 which led to an increase in the supply of
container. Added to this are the effects of tensions
geopolitics, the continuation of the war between Russia and Ukraine,
rising inflation and weakening demand for
containers for transporting dry loads. Singamas made
I note that, due to the reduced demand for new containers, in the
First half of this year the company closed for several periods
some own factories for the production of dry boxes. In addition to the decline
of production, financial results for the first half of 2023
are also affected by the reduction in the average selling price of
container.