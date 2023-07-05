Ignazio Messina & C. acquires Terminal San Giorgio from the Gavio group

The property of Terminal San Giorgio, the company
of the Gavio group that operates the homonymous multipurpose terminal located
between Ponte Somalia and Ponte Libia in the port of Genoa, will pass
to Ignazio Messina & C., a Genoese shipping company
participated by the MSC group. The Messina and Gavio families have
In fact, an agreement has been reached for the passage of 100% of the shares
of Terminal San Giorgio Srl to Ignazio Messina,
operation to be examined by the Authority
of Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea.
Terminal San Giorgio is a concessionaire in the port of Genoa
in ATI with the same Messina for the Libya and Canepa Bridges and, alone,
for the Somalia Bridge. Terminal San Giorgio operates on areas that
They extend for a total of 206 thousand square meters and has
1,600 meters of quay with six lo-lo berths and three ship berths
ro-ro. It also has two internal railway lines where you can
form complete trains. The Messina company, which operates a fleet
of 21 container-ro-ro ships, in addition to the areas operated with
Terminal San Giorgio in the port of Genoa manages the Terminal
Intermodal maritime focused on the Nino Ronco Bridge.
Making known the agreement, Messina and Gavio have specified that
The commitments already undertaken by
Terminal San Giorgio not only towards the Authorities of
Port system, but also and above all towards customers and
of the main suppliers. For its part, Messina pointed out that,
in line with its business plan and with the strategy of
Logistics integration pursued for over thirty years, intends
develop, in synergy with the areas in which it already operates in the
port of Genoa, in an increasingly convinced way the vocation of
a real multipurpose terminal: in particular miscellaneous goods,
rolling stock of all kinds including the traffic of the motorways of the
Sea, exceptional pieces, plant engineering, colonial, ecobales, metals
of various types, in addition to containers. Messina pointed out that the
integration process will not affect in any way the
current employment levels.
Autosped G, the road haulage company of the Gavio group, has
confirmed that the two companies will continue to cooperate on the
land logistics, truck transport and
railways, intermodal terminals.