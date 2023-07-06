In Port Newark, two firefighters who intervened in a fire on the Greater Ivory Coast died

Last night on board the Grande Costa ro-ro container ship
D'Avorio
of the Grimaldi group, moored in the port area of
Port Newark (New Jersey), a fire broke out that
caused the death of two firefighters engaged with other colleagues of
some teams intervened to extinguish the flames that had
wrapped several cars in the ship's garage decks.
Last February on another ship of the Italian group, the
Greater California, a fire had broken out while he was in the
near the Portuguese coast that had been extinguished by seafarers
of the crew
(
of 20
February 2023).