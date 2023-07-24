Russia extends attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure on the Danube

Russian attacks on the infrastructure of the port system of
Odessa, from which the largest share of exports of
Ukrainian cereals and food products under the Black Sea
Grain Initiative, attacks that were carried out by Russia after
its withdrawal from the international initiative to allow these exports
(
of 17
July
2023), have now also been extended to river ports
Ukrainians on the Danube. This was announced today by the Southern Operational Command
of the Armed Forces of Ukraine specifying that tonight these
River infrastructure was attacked for almost four hours
with HESA Shahed 136 drones, three of which were destroyed by the forces of
anti-aircraft defense. The attacks would have focused on the
port infrastructure of Reni, near the border with the
Romania, and would have resulted in the destruction of silos for the
storage of grain and other port facilities and would
caused a fire and the injury of seven port workers.