In La Spezia renewed the voluntary agreement to reduce the environmental impact of cruise ships

Today at the cruise terminal of La Spezia was
signed a new voluntary agreement "Blue Flag"
aimed at reducing the environmental impact of cruise ships
that arrive and moor at the Ligurian port. The protocol, which
renews and strengthens the one signed in 2019, it was
signed by Pierluigi Peracchini, mayor of the Municipality, Mario
Sommariva, president of the Port System Authority of the
Eastern Ligurian Sea, Alessandro Ducci, commander of the Captaincy
of Porto della Spezia, Davide Triacca for Costa Cruises and for everything
the Carnival Corporation group, Michele Francioni for MSC Cruises,
Alessandro Carollo of Royal Caribbean Group representing
Royal Caribbean International, Silversea, TUI, Hapag Lloyd and
Celebrity Cruises.
The new agreement provides for the use of fuels with a
sulphur not exceeding 0,10% by mass not only at berth, but
even during maneuvering and approaching the port. Are
Controls on emissions of
NOx (nitrogen oxides) and the Port Authority undertakes to
publish quarterly on your website the number of checks
and the results thereof carried out on fuels used by ships.
In addition, the role of the Municipality of the
Spice through a technical table that signs the collaboration between
Institutions, technical bodies and cruise terminals to hold
constantly under control the phenomenon and have a point of
contact with cruise lines. It is also reiterated
the commitment of the Port Authority to the realization
the electrification of the docks by 2025 for the Garibaldi
West. Also the new Molo Cruises, realized by the AdSP, will be
Equipped with infrastructure for cold ironing.