MIT delivers 14.7 million euros for port projects

|Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea Centre-Northern
|Civitavecchia-energy darsena large masses
|2.741.000
|Civitavecchia-antemurale Christopher Columbus : Enlargement Of antemurale 2 ° Stralcio
|660.000
|Fiumicino-New port Commercial
|1.509.000
|Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea North
|Livorno-preliminary design for the completion of the Bellana Canal (II Lotto)
|20.000
|Livorno-extraordinary maintenance 800 m of shore of Ponente of the Industrial Canal
|143.000
|Port System Authority of the South Tyrrhenic and Ionian Seas
|Corigliano Calabro-works of new realization and modernization of last-mile road access viability
|120.000
|Crotone-realization of the works in continuation of the foranee pier of the old port of Crotone to improve the ribe in the presence of adverse weather conditions
|140.000
|Joy Tauro-realization of industrial shed in the former ENEL zone
|1.000.000
|Crotone-realization of polyfunctional centre to be allocated to maritime station and site of the Adsp
|450.000
|Crotone-static adjustment molo GiPoints
|200.000
|Crotone-static adjustment molo Foraneo to be allocated to the docking of cruise ships
|200.000
|Vibo Valentia-static adjustment Banchina Benghazi
|200.000
|Vibo Valentia-static adjustment of the SUD pier (Molo General Malta-Molo Cortese)
|200.000
|Middle Port Authority of the Straits
|Messina-project for restitution to the urban uses of a polluted industrial area, reclamation and retraining of the areas of the Falcata area of Messina
|3.000.000
|Messina-project for the improvement of the ferry service on the Strait of Messina realization of a logistic plate, retroport areas and a railway terminal in support of the new port of Tremestieri
|2.600.000
|Milazzo-project for the enhancement of the Port of Milazzo as the primary hub of connection with the wind islands. realization of the port connection viability with the primary network
|1.000.000
|Port System Authority of the East Ligure Sea
|Carrara-reprofiling of the testbed of the subfluted pier of the Marina port of Carrara
|24.000
|Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
|Genoa-extraordinary programme-adjustment of the industrial site of Sestri Ponente
|3.360.843
|Genoa-design and realization dam foranea
|3.680.469
|Genoa-dredgers Sampierdarena and port passengers
|1.478.575
|Genoa-retraining railway infrastructure linking to the Parco "Campasso", realization of electrical traction in the sections Gallery "Piolo New / Parco Rugna" / "Submersible Line" 208,876 ; complementary works for floorings for enlargement terminal containers Ponte Ronco and Canepa
|355.000
|Genoa-revelling reef Port of Voltri-Pra '
|151.676
|Genoa-extraordinary infrastructure adjustment programme of the new Calata Bettolo for replacement agreement
|310.616
|Genoa-extraordinary programme of adjustment of port security infrastructure
|138.014
|Authority of Port System of the Ionian Sea
|Taranto-dredging of reclamation and maintenance of the foundational grounds the piers of the port in rada and the related management of dredged sediments, design, contractor station and works direction
|135.000
|Portugale System Authority of the West Di Sicilia
|Trapani-contest of ideas for acquisition proposed design proposals for the regeneration of the historic water front of the port (design)
|2.520.000
|Authority of Port System of the Sea of Sardinia
|Olbia-realization of a plaza in the stmisation area of the Cocciani Port
|35.935
|Cagliari-Canale port
|71.862
|Port System Authority of the South Adriatic Sea
|Monopolies-excavation works aimed at deepening the foundations up to the quotas laid down in the current plan
|150.000
|Manfredonia-seabed maintenance work in the commercial port for the restoration of preexisting quotas.
|200.000
|Port System Authority of the Northern Adriatic Sea
|Venice-waterfront retraining of port areas between Saint Andrew and San Basilio
|500.000
|Chioggia-retraining area salon port of Chioggia
|500.000
|Venice-intermodal platform in the Montesyndial area
|1.200.000
|Venice-adjustment of last-mile road accessibility to the commercial terminals of the port island of port Marghera
|800.000
|Authority of Port System of the Adriatic Sea Centre-Northern
|Ravenna-a feasibility project for the completion of the quays on the Treataroli Peninsula, integration of what is contemplated under the port hub project Phase I
|320.000
|Ravenna-feasibility project for the realization of the strengthening intervention and possible elevation of access facilities to the port
|257.000
|Ravenna project of feasibility of connecting viability to cruise terminal that bypasses the country of Porto Corsini
|110.000
|TOTAL
|€ 30.481.990