Cooperation of ICHCA and PEMA to improve the safety of goods handling

The International Cargo Handling Coordination Association (ICHCA),
the international association representing operators and
organisations in the goods handling sector, and
Port Equipment Manufacturers Association (PEMA), the association
of undertakings producing means and equipment for
handling of loads, have signed a memorandum of understanding
to promote sustainable practices and safety standards in the
the goods handling sector and in particular, in the
port and terminal sector.
The aim of the collaboration is to enable
each organization to better achieve its goals
through a cooperation programme, which will include actions
and agreed initiatives, meetings, sharing and exchange of
Information and specific task forces to improve the respective
impact on issues and topics on which both organizations
They have a common interest.
"It is - it has emphasized the president of PEMA, Achim
Dries - of an epochal step towards the promotion of greater
collaboration and innovation within the maritime industry.
This partnership has immense significance for PEMA as
underlines our commitment to advancing the port sector and
global terminal. Together with ICHCA, we are ready to take advantage of the
collective skills, promoting sustainable practices and elevating
safety standards, all for the benefit of our
stakeholders in the sector. This Memorandum of Understanding represents not
Only the union of two influential organizations, but also a vision
shared to shape the future of equipment and operations
safer ports'.
"In ICHCA - commented the CEO
of the association, Richard Steele - we continue to be committed
in our efforts to improve safety and sustainability
of the global logistics supply chain, in particular
in the ship/port interface. I believe our agreement with PEMA
will significantly improve our ability to
Keeping that commitment. Mutual cooperation between our two
organizations will be aimed at universal understanding
and the application of measures for safe handling'.