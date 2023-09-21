The Messina group has taken delivery of its second full container ship

The Ignazio Messina & C. group has taken delivery of the
Northern Priority
, which is the second full container
of the fleet of the Genoese shipping company and is
it was renamed Jolly Oro
. Like sister ship Jolly
Silver
taken delivery last month as part of the
Corporate strategy of a progressive strengthening on the market
of full containers, even the Jolly Oro
has a capacity
transport of 4,600 TEU, is 264.32 meters long for a
width of 32.20 meters and was built by the shipyard
Korean Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, the same
Shipyard that had built the first series of container carriers
ro-ro that have characterized in the last decade the fleet of the
Genoese Group.
The Jolly Oro was taken over in the port
of Singapore, from where it will continue to the Chinese ports of Xiamen
and Guangzhou to embark containers purchased by the group. Like the
twin Jolly Argento, will operate on the ESA line (East
South Africa).