Joint venture of MOL, MISC and Petronas to invest in LCO2 vessels
The initiative is linked to projects carried out by Petronas CCS Ventures
Tokyo
September 25, 2023
The Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL)
and Malaysian MISC have signed with Petronas CCS
Ventures, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the group
Malaysian oil Petronas, an agreement to establish a joint
venture to invest in the construction and management of vessels for the
Transport of liquefied carbon dioxide as part of projects
carried out by CCS. The Japanese group MOL is from March
2021 active in the maritime transport segment of LCO2 through
the stake acquired in the Norwegian Larvik Shipping which
It has been operating in this sector for more than 30 years.
