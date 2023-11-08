The negative trend in DHL's financial and operating results continues

In the third quarter of this year,
accentuating, the downward trend in performance
financial and operational management of DHL, the logistics and
express deliveries by the German Deutsche Post. In the period, revenues
amounted to €19.40 billion, down -19.3% on the
third quarter of 2022, of which €5.88 billion (-18.2%) generated
from express delivery activities, €4.42 billion (-44.0%)
from shipping activities - including €1.34 billion (-48.4%)
from air shipments and €1.29 billion (-59.5%) from shipments
€4.26 billion (+1.8%) from other maritime solutions
supply chain, €1.48 billion (-0.8%) from
e-commerce and €3.96 billion (+0.3%) from postal and
parcels in Germany. Ebitda was
€2.49 billion (-19.3%), operating profit of €1.37 billion
(-32.4%) and net profit of €847 million (-36.5%).
In the period July-September of this year, the company
made a total of 436 thousand deliveries per day in Germany
(-15.0%) and a total of 1.07 million deliveries per day in the
other countries (-2.7%). In addition, the volume of air shipments
410 thousand tonnes (-12.2%) and
that of sea shipments to 793 thousand TEU containers (-10.2%).
"World trade," he pointed out, "
DHL CEO Tobias Meyer, commenting on the
Latest quarterly results - continued to normalize after
The pandemic-related boom and so far the recovery of the economy
has not materialized, even in the light of the interest rates
and geopolitical crises'.