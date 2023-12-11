In Wilhelmshaven, a +4% increase in port fees has been announced

From the first of January, port fees in the port of
Wilhelmshaven, which is the only container port in the
Germany, will increase by +4%. The Authority
Portuale announced that its Supervisory Board has
approved the increase, taking note of the constant growth of
energy and material costs, and in view of the fact that
the level of port fees in Wilhelmshaven, compared to other
German ports, is still low.
In the meantime, from the first of January, the shipping company
Germany's Hapag-Lloyd will include the port of Wilhelmshaven in the
Atlantic Loop 4 scheduled service connecting the ports of the
Northern Europe with U.S. and Mexican Gulf ports.