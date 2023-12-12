The tanker Strinda hit by an anti-ship missile in the Red Sea

In the Red Sea, another ship was hit by a
missile. This is the tanker Strinda
of the
Norwegian Hansa Tankers who - announced the U.S.
Central Command - last night, while crossing the strait
of Bab el-Mandeb, was hit by an anti-ship missile
launched from an area of Yemen under the control of militants
Houthis.
The U.S. Centcom specified that the ship, which beats
flag of the Cayman Islands, sustained damage and flared up
A fire on board. There are no reports of injuries. The
The U.S. also announced that at the time of the attack
No U.S. naval units were in the vicinity and that the
destroyer USS Mason responded to the mayday of the
He is squeezing and assisting the ship.