The Management Committee of the Port Authority approves the Genoa subport tunnel project

The Management Committee of the Port System Authority
of the Western Ligurian Sea voted unanimously on the
Genoa subport tunnel project for approval
by the Liguria Region as part of the
single regional authorisation procedure. The favourable opinion
lays down a series of requirements for the work aimed at limiting the
maximum interference that the construction site can create
the operation of the port area of Sampierdarena.
In addition, the PSA announced, the Committee resolved that
Any charges and claims from dealers
of the affected areas will be borne by Autostrade for the
Italy, the group that designed and will build the tunnel.
The resolution also contains some provisions regarding the
fillings of the Calate: in particular, as part of the
Filling of the Concenter Drop Planned as Fill
is required to align the current header of
Ponte San Giorgio and a corresponding advance of the current
head of Pone ex Idroscalo, necessary to ensure the correct
implementation of the maritime work, also in terms of
mooring functions while, with reference to filling
Calata Giacone, which is currently planned as a depot
instead of Calata Benghazi, the same can be done in the
subject of the new Port Master Plan or other
procedure for amending the current PRP.