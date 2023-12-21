Carnival closes the September-November quarter in the red but with record revenues for the period

After returning to profit in the third quarter of the current
fiscal year closing a long period of 14 quarters
archived at a loss due to the effects of the
Covid-19 pandemic, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023,
ended on 30 November, the Group's financial statements
U.S. cruise ship Carnival Corporation is back in
despite continued revenue growth, which
reached a record high for this quarter, despite a
moderate cost increases and despite the continued recovery in the
number of passengers embarked on the vessels of the Group's fleets.
In the period September-November of this year, the revenues of
Carnival amounted to $5.40 billion, an increase
+40.6% on the same quarter of fiscal year 2022,
of which €3.51 billion generated by the sale of cruises (+54.7%) and
€1.89 billion from sales on board ships (+20.1%). Costs
operating income amounted to $5.01 billion (+0.8%).
Operating income was $384 million compared to
to an operating result of -€1.13 billion in the
fourth quarter of last fiscal year. The net loss
totaled -$48 million compared to a loss of -$1.60
billion in the September-November period of 2022.
In the last quarter of the 2023 financial year, the group's fleet
It has accommodated 3.1 million passengers, a record number for this
period of the year, compared to 2.5 million in the same period
of the 2022 financial year.
For the full year of fiscal 2023, revenues stood at 21.59
billions dollars, a new all-time record
having exceeded the previous one by 770 million
in 2019 and represents an increase of +77.5%
compared to the previous year, of which €14.07 billion was generated by the
cruise sales (+100.3%) and €7.53 billion from cruise sales
on board ships (+46.2%). Operating costs were equal to
record value of €19.64 billion (+18.7%). Operating profit is
€1.96 billion compared to a solid operating result
negative for -4.38 billion in 2022. Carnival has closed
the 2023 financial year with a net loss of -€74 million compared to
a net loss of -$6.09 billion in the year
previous.
In the 2023 fiscal year, passengers embarked on the ships of the
group were 12.4 million compared to over 7.7 million
in the previous year.
With regard to the outlook for the 2024 financial year,
Carnival Group CEO Josh Weinstein
announced that bookings are at a record high 'and
Currently, we have about two-thirds of our
Capacity already booked for 2024 at prices, currency
considerably higher."