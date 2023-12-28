Entrusted with the recovery and re-functionalization of the Manfredonia High Seabed Basin

In the context of the 2019 Memorandum of Understanding, in recent days
the President of the Adriatic Sea Port Authority
Meridionale, Ugo Patroni Griffi, and Errico Stravato, director
delegate of Sogesid, the in-house engineering company of the
Ministry of Environment and Energy Security, have
A new agreement has been signed for the support of
technical-specialist in the recovery and re-functionalization of the
Deep Seabed Basin of the port of Manfredonia, which provides for the
construction of an approach pier about two kilometres long,
with a minimum seabed of the port basin of about -10/11 meters.
The port of Manfredonia is equipped with five quays
and a ship dock along the approach wharf. The quays
A1, A2, A3 and A4 are intended exclusively for
loading and unloading of miscellaneous goods, including non-hazardous liquids.
Quay A5 is reserved for ships handling cargo
hazardous substances, both liquid and gaseous. Currently, the juxtaposition for
ships along the approach wharf is not operational due to
of its degradation. The pier, in addition to having a
two-way traffic, accommodates conveyor belts and pipelines for
the handling of goods.
The investment amounts to approximately €120 million, with Sogesid
Responsible for the supervision of works and safety coordinator during the phase
Executive. The duration of the agreement shall be three years or
in any case until the testing of the works.
"We are starting," explained Patroni Griffi, "the
of a massive project that will allow us to
Redesigning and giving new life to the Sipontino airport. Through the
agreement we entrust to the Ministry's in-house company
of Infrastructure, the construction management of an extremely
complex. The structures of the High Seabed Basin, in fact, are
affected by a critical condition that is substantially
due to corrosion degradation of reinforcements and
effects on concrete. The work is aimed at not
only to preserve the work, through cortical interventions, of
repair and restoration of the original working conditions
protection of reinforcement and its replacements, but
also the contextual re-functionalization that will be obtained
implementing, in particular on the approach wharf and in a manner
also on the quays, measures concerning the
structural consolidation of the elements and the improvement of the
their behaviour under seismic action'.