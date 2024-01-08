New Adriatic-Turkey service of CMA CGM

The French company CMA CGM has announced the merger of the
own container shipping service Adrinaf, which connects
Malta's transhipment hub with the port of Taranto and the ports of call
Adriatic ports of Venice, Koper, Rijeka and Bar, with their own
TMX 3 service which, again through the Maltese hub of Marsaxlokk,
connects the Adriatic ports of Ancona, Trieste and Koper with the
Turks from Izmir, Gemlik and Gebze.
The rotation of the new TMX 3 service, which includes stopovers at the
Libyan port of Benghazi, touches the ports of Izmir, Gebze, Gemlik,
Malta, Ancona, Rijeka, Trieste, Venice, Koper, Bar, Taranto and
Malta. The new service runs weekly and is
operated with four container ships with a capacity of 1,300
teu.