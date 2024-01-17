The EU Parliament has approved the motion for a resolution to build a comprehensive European port strategy

Today, the European Parliament approved by 585 votes in favour,
With 21 votes to and 26 abstentions, the motion for a resolution on Building
A comprehensive European port strategy", rapporteur Tom
Mr Berendsen, who calls for the strategic importance of the
ports for the European transport sector and the European economy
as a whole and calls on the European Commission to propose
a comprehensive European port strategy that ensures the
competitiveness and resilience of European ports and
prevent any dependence on foreign countries in this sector.
The motion for a resolution points out, in particular, that
"Foreign influence on Europe's critical infrastructure
is a problem as it risks jeopardising the
security, economic independence and resilience of individuals
Member States and the Union as a whole. By allowing such a
foreign influence, the motion for a resolution stresses, the EU is
increasingly vulnerable from an economic and
exposed to illegitimate pressure from autocratic third countries.
In addition, the acquisition by foreign entities of
Information on complete incoming and outgoing goods flows
increases the risk of espionage, as already
reported by the national intelligence services'.
The motion for a resolution highlights the need for the Member States to
Member States and EU ports 'adopt as a matter of priority a
a common and rigorous strategic approach to the development of our
critical infrastructure. Therefore, in addition to the revision of the
TEN-T Regulation and the upcoming revision of the IED Regulation -
explains the document - we call on the Commission to propose a
A comprehensive European port strategy to ensure competitiveness
of European ports and at the same time ensure their independence
economic situation by third-country actors. Such a strategy must establish
limits on foreign investment in order to avoid the presence of
Third countries with the potential to jeopardise security or
law and order in our Union. It must also create a
framework for public and private investors to
invest in critical port infrastructure and
strengthen the resilience of the access points to our economy."
Noting that in today's geo-economic and geopolitical context, it is
It is clear that the strategic role of ports is becoming more and more
the European Sea Ports Organisation has warmly welcomed the
favour today's vote by the European Parliament, noting that 'the
The text voted on also demonstrates a good understanding of the challenges facing the
ports are facing and the high level of investment that the
Ports need to be able to play the role of
essential and more global than they have today." ESPO has
also welcomed Parliament's focus on
competitiveness of European ports and in the
call for support for the role of ports in the transition
energy sources, in particular in terms of the development of
infrastructure in ports for hydrogen and acceleration of
authorisation procedures. It is also asked," he specified
the association - to avoid carbon leakage
carbon and businesses, avoiding excessive administrative burdens,
strengthening connections with the hinterland to and from the ports,
as well as providing dedicated port facilities as part of the
Connecting Europe Facility.
"This report of the Parliament - said Isabelle
Ryckbost, Secretary General of ESPO - is a strong document.
It comes at the right time. Ports in Europe are in transition. Is
in their traditional role as gateways to trade and
nodes in supply chains, as well as in their new role as
facilitators of important European transitions, ports are
playing an increasingly strategic and critical role. That
can only be sustainable if there is a
support that is stable, provides certainty and helps ports to
remain competitive, even with regard to non-European ports.
For us, supporting and enabling ports to maintain their
important role, to prepare and "build" for their
new roles in achieving Europe's ambitions is
the best possible port strategy'.