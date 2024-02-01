Port of Livorno, in April the removal of the pipes preparatory to the widening of the entrance channel will begin

Work to remove the pipes will begin in April
Eni that run along the two banks of the access channel to the port
of Livorno, limiting its accessibility. The surgery will last
about seven months and the works will take place at night, from
11.00 p.m. to 7.00 a.m., to limit the inconvenience to the
port traffic. To make the opening of the construction sites possible, the
completion of the work to insert the new pipes inside the
Microtunnels, completed by the Eni Refinery in 2023.
Following the removal of the original pipes, the Authority
of the Port System of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea will be able to give
full execution of the integrated contract, which is in the process of being awarded, for the widening of the canal
up to 125 meters worth €20 million
entirely paid for by the Port Authority.
The intervention consists of the quaying of one of the banks
of the waterway to the commercial port, which is now wide in the
narrower no more than 60 meters, 90 meters in the
wider. The new quay will also allow
the implementation of the subsequent dredging interventions that
they will guarantee the deepening at -13 meters below the banks and at -16
meters in correspondence with the center of the navigable gutter.
The work will be completed by the end of 2025, starting from
from which the port will then have an access channel in
able to allow the transit of full container ships of
length of more than 330 meters.