The Hamburg Senate has approved MSC's entry into HHLA's capital

On Tuesday, the Hamburg Senate, which is the body of the
executive of the Hanseatic city-state, approved
the entry of the MSC shipping group into the company's capital
German terminal operator Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA)
through the establishment of a joint venture of which
the city government holds a majority stake equal to
50.1% of the capital compared to the current 70%
2023). After the Senate's decision, the operation will be
It will be submitted to Parliament for consideration in the coming weeks.
In the Senate's communication to citizens justifying the
decision to give the go-ahead to the operation, the
changes that have taken place in recent years in the port market of the
Northern Range where the shipping companies, which are
characterized by a high level of concentration and a
power, have become more and more entries and
integrated into the port terminal and logistics market
and now these maritime carriers have a significant
Presence in European ports through investments in containers
terminal operators and terminal operators. It should also be noted that the
recent years have been marked by multiple crises and which,
especially in times of crisis, the ports that have been most affected by the
developed are those that have established partnerships and
collaborations with different market players. It should be noted, in
in particular, that the investments of shipping companies
have led to a stabilisation of freight volumes as
In times of crisis, ocean carriers tend to use their own
port terminals.
The document highlights that several relevant factors
hindered the previous strategy of the Hamburg HHLA, which
provided for the maintenance of absolute independence from the
shipping companies' investments and that the consequent
change of strategy has seen as a first step the project of
merger of HHLA with Eurogate, which is the other major group
German terminal operator
(
of 29
May 2020 and 1st
July 2022). Recalling that the negotiations were in a
postponed due to the uncertainty of the conditions of the
market and finally have been cancelled, the Communication
points out that for the Senate, the waiver of a participation of
majority in HHLA was not and is not an option being
a fundamental prerequisite to be able to contribute to shaping the
development of the company, which is crucial for the port of
Hamburg, as well as to protect the interests of employees
of the terminal company and the city, including the
Generations.
The document explains the purpose of the partnership with MSC is
to create a strong base, especially in terms of capital, for the
future development of HHLA and the entire Port of Hamburg, which will be able to
become an important hub in the network of maritime services and
MSC, which is expanding its presence in the
Central European logistics market. It should also be noted that the
partnership includes measures to expand the competitiveness of
HHLA in the port logistics sector and in the
containers, intermodality and logistics.