22 February 2024
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Interports, with the privatization of managers and areas, are at the center of the discussion in the Chamber of Deputies
Frijia (FDI): With this law, we are overcoming a discipline that dates back more than 30 years. Ghio (Pd): new sell-off of our heritage and fundamental structures for the country
Roma
February 22, 2024
It is being examined by the Committee on Transport, Posts and Telecommunications of the Chamber of Deputies, the "Framework Law on interporti" whose first signatory is Mauro Rotelli, deputy of Fratelli d'Italia, and which sees among the most important aspects of the The definition of the regime applicable to managing entities has been debated of freight terminals, with Article 5 to establish that 'the that manage freight terminals act under the law private'. In addition, the article provides that public bodies the areas on which the freight terminals are located, 'in order to guarantee the certainty of economic and financial instruments' used for their implementation, constitute 'on the basis of the areas in which the freight village is located, a surface right, pursuant to Articles 952 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code, of the managing bodies of the freight village concerned already affiliated with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport. The duration of the surface right - specifies the draft law - is established taking into account the value of the investments carried out for the works carried out by the managing bodies, as well as the amortisation of the costs already incurred by them'. In addition, the text before the Commission states that the the operators of the interports concerned can redeem these areas by the granting bodies 'transforming, as a result of expressly requested, the right of surface in the right of full ownership of immovable property'.

"The law," explained Maria Grazia Frijia, deputy of Fratelli d'Italia and member of the Transport Commission at the Chamber - defines freight terminals as infrastructures managed in entrepreneurial form, where the manager acts under the competition and private law. We also establish the principle of of public programming, in the name of the Mims with the involvement of territorial and local self-government. In the norm it is then provided that the purely intermodal activity can be A goods processing activity must be associated such as packaging and labelling, favouring the employment and cost containment'.

Recalling that "to date, Italian freight terminals officially registered by the Ministry of Infrastructure and There are 24 of them and they consist of 32 million square meters of areas logistics and five million square metres of warehouses', Frijia underlined that "with this reform we are giving answers exhaustive and decisive solutions for the efficiency of services. Regrets only - he added - the position taken by the minority that has A specious political polemic was preferred. Thanks to the attention and to the great work done by the majority, with this law We overcome a discipline that dates back more than 30 years and establish an up-to-date legal framework in which the public planning and private economic initiative, offering a legal framework within which Italian freight terminals not only will be better able to make use of the resources allocated to them by the PNRR, but also to better connect with the TEN-T networks and the SEZs."

According to Valentina Ghio, deputy leader of the Democratic Party in the Chamber of Deputies and a member of the Transport Committee, The framework law on freight terminals represents the start of a real and privatization of a strategic infrastructure of our Country, after that of Ferrovie and Poste Italiane. In Article 5, which represents the heart of the law - he specified - appears This government's plan to privatize the when it is specified that the same managing entities must act under private law, in a manner that does not ensure mechanisms of a public nature. It's worrisome In addition, the transformation of the right of use into a right of property, without providing for any public tender but only a Sworn appraisal by an investment valuation technician. We are facing a new sell-off of our assets and fundamental structures for the country. As a Democratic Party We have tabled a number of amendments calling for the mechanisms based on benchmarks that have as a reference the Public Procurement Code. If they are not approved, you will will lose other pieces of public heritage that are strategic for the Italy. Once again - concluded Ghio - a measure without any foresight, which does not adequately enhance the intermodality needed to hold together development economic and environmental protection. The umpteenth step backwards of a centre-right that in words stands as a champion of the Fatherland, but in the Fatti sells it off to the private sector and does not strengthen its equitable development."
FROM THE HOME PAGE
TRADE
The flattening of import-export growth of G20 nations in the latter part of 2023
Paris
Trade in services in mild increase
Biden signs a decree to increase the cyber security of ships, ports and coastal facilities in the US
SAFETY & SECURITY
Biden signs a decree to increase the cyber security of ships, ports and coastal facilities in the US
Washington
Funds worth more than 20 billion will be used to replace the cranes produced in China. Expected recovery, after 30 years, of crane production in the United States
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri agreement with EDGE to establish a production base of military vessels in the United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi / Rome
51% of the joint venture will be held by the Middle Eastern group, while the Italian company will have management management
TAXES
Danish shipowners complain that removing the tax exemption for seafarers provided by the DIS register would be madness
Copenhagen
MARINAS
Italian tourist portuality suffers from the absence of specific standards
Rome
Today in Rome of the States Generals of the sector organized by ASSONAT in collaboration with Assonautica Italiana
In the fourth quarter of 2023 the traffic of goods in the port of Rotterdam decreased by -6.4%
PORTS
In the fourth quarter of 2023 the traffic of goods in the port of Rotterdam decreased by -6.4%
Rotterdam
Annual decline of -6.1% with reduction in volumes of both miscellaneous goods and bulk
CRUISES
AIDA Cruises announces a program of modernization of the three class ships "Sphinx"
Miami
Work will be carried out in 2025 and 2026
INFRASTRUCTURE
A new viaduct improves road accessibility to the container platform of Going Ligure
Go Ligure
It features two opposing carried out and variable slopes to overcome the underlying railroad
SEAFARERS
The shipowner industry calls for the release of the crew of the Galaxy Leader seized by the Houthis
London
"These are innocent victims of the continued aggression against global shipping," the statement said.
SHIPPING
The EU Council has given way to the mission to protect the ships transiting the Red Sea
Brussels
Operation Aspides will coordinate with EuNavFor Atlanta
Metrans gets the entire control of Croatian railway company Adria Rail
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Metrans gets the entire control of Croatian railway company Adria Rail
Hamburg
Acquired the remaining 49% of the capital
ACCIDENTS
In the Gulf of Aden a revamped was centered by missiles
San'a '
The ship was abandoned by the crew
SHIPYARDS
MoU between Austal and Gotlandsbolaget for the development of an innovative hydrogen ferry
Henderson / Visby
Equipped with a multi-fuel propulsion system with gas turbines, it will be able to carry 1,450 passengers
ENVIRONMENT
BIMCO, ICS, Bangladesh, India, Norway and Pakistan call for clarity on the rules for ship recycling
ACCIDENTS
A missile-targeted revampage in the Gulf of Aden
Portsmouth
No damage to the crew nor the ship
LEGISLATION
EU colegislators agree tougher measures to punish illegal discharges of ships
Brussels
Inclusion among pollutants from wastewater, solid waste and scrubber residues
PORTS
In the last quarter of 2023, freight traffic in Tunisian ports fell by -8.9% percent.
The Goulette
In the full year of 2.3%. Cruerists growing by +554,4%
PORTS
In 2023 the traffic in goods in the ports of Montenegro dropped by -17.7%
Podgorica
In mild growth (+ 1.2%) the loads to and from Italy
FREIGHT TERMINALS
MEETINGS
On Friday, a conference on the relaunch of the Tuscan Simplified Logistics Zone was held in Livorno.
Livorno
It is organized by the Port Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea North
MEETINGS
On 26 and March 27 in Milan, the 8th edition of "Shipping, Forwarding & Logistics meet Industry" will be held in Milan.
Milan
FREIGHT TERMINALS
Intermodal traffic at the Interport in Bologna in 2023
Bentiwant
Transitioned 1.7 million trucks (-10.6%) and 3,391 trains (-33.2%)
TRADE
In 2023 the value of Russian exports of non-energy goods decreased by -23%
Moscow
Overall, exports were down -28.3% percent, while imports grew by 11.7% percent.
SAFETY & SECURITY
GNV strengthens the functionalities of its own fleet assistance center
Genoa
Implemented the Mass Notification Suite solution of Everbridge
NEWS
Port of Gioia Tauro, altering controls to favour ' Ndrangheta in drug traffics
Reggio Calabria
Disjointed a criminal association made up of customs officials, the head of a shipping company, the harbour and the referents of the main coaches
COMPANIES
In 2023 the revenues of the HHLA terminalist group decreased by -8.3%
Hamburg
Decline of -12.0% in the fourth quarter of the year
SHIPPING
Turkon Line will activate a scheduled service between Turkey and the northern Red Sea
Istanbul
It will perform scans in Mersin, Iskenderun, Aqaba and Jeddah
SAILING LIST
Germany's BGL applauds Italy's decision to urge the start of an infringement procedure against Austria
Frankfurt am Main / Bolzano
MEETINGS
Convention on novelty for import introduced with the European CBAM Regulation
Venice
Organized by Assosped Venice and Anasped, it will be held on February 28 in Marghera
ACCIDENTS
Fire in the night in the port of Ancona
Ancona
Flames in three caps
PORTS
Last month container traffic in Hong Kong port grew by 19.1% percent.
SHIPPING
Thanks to the rise of the noli, the monthly turnover of Evergreen and Yang Ming is growing.
Taipei / Keelung
In January the revenues of Wan Hai Lines decreased by -2.6%
SHIPYARDS
Order to Vard for the design and construction of a Service Operation Vessel
Trieste
Fincantieri completes acquisition of Remazel Engineering
PORTS
In January, container traffic at ports in Los Angeles, Long Beach and Singapore was growing.
Los Angeles / Long Beach / Singapore
For the first time, Singapore's naval registry exceeds 100 million tonnes of gross tonnage
PORTS
In January, freight traffic in Russian ports decreased by -6.2%
St. Petersburg
Dry loads down -5.8% percent and liquid ones by -6.5% percent
PORTS
PRESS REVIEW
Le transport maritime national navigue à vue
(Aujourd'hui Le Maroc)
“Israel is facing silent sanctions”
(Globes - Israel's Business Arena)
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
CONFITARMA
Relazione del presidente Mario Mattioli
Roma, 27 ottobre 2023
PORTS
The Senate in Hamburg has approved the entry of MSC into the capital of HHLA
Hamburg
The corporate participation of a primary maritime carrier represents an added value for the terminalist enterprise and for the port.
PORTS
In the port of Ortona, work has begun on the consolidation of the Riva quay
Ortona
Intervention worth 8.6 million euros
TRUCKING
Swiss Federal Council plans to extend the tax on heavy traffic to electric trucks
Bern
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri has delivered the new cruise ship Sun Princess at Princess Cruises
Monfalcone
A delay in the work has again led to the cancellation of an inaugural trip
PORTS
This year in Venice, a 9% percent growth in cruising traffic is expected.
Venice
In August the inauguration of the Fusina terminal
SHIPPING
In 2023 the revenues of Danaos Corporation decreased by -2.0%
Athens
Net profit in growth of 3.1%
INDUSTRY
MSC ready to acquire the Wärtsilä plant in Trieste
Rome
Trade unions await clarification from tomorrow's meeting at the Ministry of Enterprise
