Interports, with the privatization of managers and areas, are at the center of the discussion in the Chamber of Deputies

It is being examined by the Committee on Transport, Posts and
Telecommunications of the Chamber of Deputies, the "Framework Law on
interporti" whose first signatory is Mauro Rotelli,
deputy of Fratelli d'Italia, and which sees among the most important aspects of the
The definition of the regime applicable to managing entities has been debated
of freight terminals, with Article 5 to establish that 'the
that manage freight terminals act under the law
private'. In addition, the article provides that public bodies
the areas on which the freight terminals are located, 'in order to
guarantee the certainty of economic and financial instruments'
used for their implementation, constitute 'on the basis of the
areas in which the freight village is located, a surface right,
pursuant to Articles 952 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code,
of the managing bodies of the freight village concerned already
affiliated with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport.
The duration of the surface right - specifies the draft law -
is established taking into account the value of the investments
carried out for the works carried out by the managing bodies, as well as
the amortisation of the costs already incurred by them'.
In addition, the text before the Commission states that the
the operators of the interports concerned can redeem
these areas by the granting bodies 'transforming, as a result of
expressly requested, the right of surface in the right of full
ownership of immovable property'.
"The law," explained Maria Grazia Frijia, deputy of
Fratelli d'Italia and member of the Transport Commission at the
Chamber - defines freight terminals as infrastructures managed in
entrepreneurial form, where the manager acts under the
competition and private law. We also establish the principle of
of public programming, in the name of the Mims with the
involvement of territorial and local self-government. In the norm it is
then provided that the purely intermodal activity can be
A goods processing activity must be associated
such as packaging and labelling, favouring the
employment and cost containment'.
Recalling that "to date, Italian freight terminals
officially registered by the Ministry of Infrastructure and
There are 24 of them and they consist of 32 million square meters of areas
logistics and five million square metres of warehouses',
Frijia underlined that "with this reform we are giving answers
exhaustive and decisive solutions for the efficiency of services. Regrets
only - he added - the position taken by the minority that has
A specious political polemic was preferred. Thanks to the attention and
to the great work done by the majority, with this law
We overcome a discipline that dates back more than 30 years and
establish an up-to-date legal framework in which the
public planning and private economic initiative, offering
a legal framework within which Italian freight terminals not only
will be better able to make use of the resources allocated to them by the PNRR,
but also to better connect with the TEN-T networks and the SEZs."
According to Valentina Ghio, deputy leader of the Democratic Party
in the Chamber of Deputies and a member of the Transport Committee,
The framework law on freight terminals represents the start of a real and
privatization of a strategic infrastructure of our
Country, after that of Ferrovie and Poste Italiane. In Article 5,
which represents the heart of the law - he specified - appears
This government's plan to privatize the
when it is specified that the same managing entities must
act under private law, in a manner that does not
ensure mechanisms of a public nature. It's worrisome
In addition, the transformation of the right of use into a right of
property, without providing for any public tender but only a
Sworn appraisal by an investment valuation technician.
We are facing a new sell-off of our assets and
fundamental structures for the country. As a Democratic Party
We have tabled a number of amendments calling for the
mechanisms based on benchmarks that have as a reference
the Public Procurement Code. If they are not approved, you will
will lose other pieces of public heritage that are strategic for the
Italy. Once again - concluded Ghio - a measure
without any foresight, which does not adequately enhance
the intermodality needed to hold together development
economic and environmental protection. The umpteenth step backwards of
a centre-right that in words stands as a champion of the Fatherland, but in the
Fatti sells it off to the private sector and does not strengthen its equitable development."