The European Commission authorizes CMA CGM to acquire Bolloré Logistics

The European Commission has authorised the acquisition of the
French Bolloré Logistics by compatriot CMA
CGM, a green light that is subject to full compliance with the
commitments made by the parties, in particular those aimed at avoiding
a reduction in competition in the markets for the supply of
sea freight services in Martinique, Guadeloupe and Guyana
French. Conditions that Polynesia's antitrust already
French had imposed to allow the acquisition
(
of 9
May
2023 and 9
February
2024).
In fact, the EU Commission has highlighted how the acquisition,
worth around five billion euros, could
Bolloré Logistics to the detriment of competing freight forwarders,
especially in view of the very high market shares
on the routes to the overseas territories and the
competitive structures of these territories, advantages that - after the
have been bought by the shipping group CMA CGM - it could be
be induced to exploit.
Among the commitments made, Bolloré Logistics has ensured
the sale of all its assets in Guadeloupe,
Martinique, Saint-Martin and French Guiana.