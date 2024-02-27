In 2023, cargo traffic at the Port of Hamburg decreased by -4.7%

As in the previous eight quarters, in the period
October-December 2023 continued the downward trend
of the traffic of goods handled by the Port of Hamburg, which is
approximately 27.7 million tonnes, with a slight
decrease of -1% compared to the same period of 2022 when the
The drop was about -15%. The decrease was generated by the
-2% contraction in the volumes of containerized cargo that
totalled approximately 18.6 million tonnes with a
of containers equal to less than 1.9 million TEUs (-7%). In the industry
of miscellaneous goods, conventional cargoes increased by
+6% about rising to 300 thousand tons. Stable bulk with
6.0 million tonnes, of which 2.8 million tonnes
tonnes of liquid cargo (+4%), 1.6 million tonnes of
agricultural bulk (0%) and 4.4 million tonnes of other cargoes
(-2%).
In the whole of 2023, the German port handled 114.3 million
tons of goods, with a decrease of -5% on the year
of which 65.6 million tonnes landed (-6%) and
48.6 million tons at loading (-4%). The total number of
miscellaneous goods amounted to 78.1 million tonnes (-7%),
including approximately 76.9 million tonnes of containerised cargo
(-7%) made with a container handling of 7.7
million TEUs (-7%) and 1.2 million tonnes of goods
conventional (-13%). Bulk cargo was 25.6 million
tonnes (0%), of which 10.6 million tonnes of bulk
liquid (+6%), 6.6 million tonnes of agricultural bulk (+8%) and
19.0 million tonnes of other bulk (-3%).
The Hamburg Port Authority has highlighted that,
with regard to its northern European competitors, last year the
The port of Hamburg recorded a smaller decline in the traffic of
containers, thus maintaining its market share.
As for the main trading partners of the German port in the
container segment, growth continued in 2023
traffic with the USA with a record of 653 thousand TEUs handled,
volume with which the United States has become the second largest partner
commercial. Traffic with India is also on the rise with 191 thousand
TEU (+6%). Traffic with China, which remains the main partner
was less than 2.2 million TEUs compared to
almost 2.5 million TEUs in 2022.