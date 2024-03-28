ONE and Yang Ming present their network of transpacified services scheduled for 2025

In view of the exit of the German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd from the vessel sharing agreement called THE Alliance, which will happen at the end of next January (
of the January 17
2024), today the Singaporean Ocean Network Express (ONE) and the Taiwanese Yang Ming Line, which together with South Korea's HMM are the other partners in the VSA agreement, have announced what the respective configuration of line services will be in 2025 that will operate in the Pacific.
It said both companies did not specify whether the planned transpacified services were part of the proposed vessel sharing agreement THE Alliance whose deadline is currently set for the first April of 2030, but the almost identical conformation of the network of transpacificate line services announced by ONE and Yang Ming confirms that such routes have been agreed.
Next year Yang Ming will offer a total of 13 transpacified services, of which six rotations between Asia and the south west coast of the USA, three rotations between Asia and the North West Coast of the USA and four between Asia and the east coast of the USA. ONE, on the other hand, will offer a total of 16 rotations, or 13 announced by the Taiwanese company plus a service that will connect Vietnam and China with California, a service that will connect Korea and Japan with Hawaii and a line that will will connect the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, Egypt, and Spain with the east coast of the United States.