Interferry, the international association representing the
shipping companies operating fleets of ferries, has
urged governments to use carbon revenues
tax, the tax to tax greenhouse gas emissions,
investments aimed at installation on port quays
cold ironing systems that allow ships to berth
to switch off the on-board engines by connecting to the power supply
earth.
"Due to the nature of the ferry business, which
It features a myriad of short to medium-long sea routes - HA
explained the CEO of Interferry, Mike Corrigan - the operators of
All over the world are already at the forefront of the shipping race
towards electrification and hybridisation. However, in order to
Achieving ambitious decarbonisation targets
of the International Maritime Organization, is urgently needed
A greater supply of shore-based electricity is needed.
Interferry therefore urges governments and electricity companies to
invest aggressively in the development of the
Onshore Power Supply that will enable ferries to connect
and charge the on-board batteries. Many governments have implemented or
will implement a carbon tax, so Interferry urges
that part of this tax revenue be allocated to ports and
terminal for electrification purposes'.
Highlighting that using on-board batteries powered by
land, instead of fossil fuels to navigate between ports,
the environmental impact of ferries will be significantly reduced,
Corrigan specified that operating battery-electric ferries
It also means that the ferry industry will not have to
tap into the limited resources of alternative fuels.
"To ensure that ferries around the world can
continue to provide essential services," Corrigan concluded
must be able to meet national targets, and
greenhouse gas reduction measures that will come into force as early as
from 2030. It is therefore imperative that the extensive
installation of OPS systems is undertaken as a matter of urgency.
The implementation of carbon-based taxes by many
governments, such as the Emissions Trading System
recently introduced by the European Union, offers the solution
logic that we invoke. The allocation of resources from these funds
for carbon can provide the OPS infrastructure that the
ferry operators are in need."