Trade between Switzerland and Italy is declining

In the first three months of 2024, Swiss exports declined. Imports are stable
Berna
April 19, 2024
In the first quarter of this year, Switzerland's trade
with Italy recorded a decrease of -6.3% on the last
quarter of 2023 in relation to the value of exports, which is
CHF 5.03 billion (€5.2 billion), while
Swiss imports remained stable
CHF 5.91 billion (-0.1%).
Switzerland's total foreign trade in the first three
months of this year resulted in a quarterly decrease
both in relation to exports and imports of which the
value amounted to €64.08 billion, respectively
(-0.8%) and CHF 55.43 billion (-1.9%). The balance of the
The trade balance showed a surplus of €8.63 billion.
