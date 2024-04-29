The Genoese Messina has taken delivery of the largest ship in its fleet

Ignazio Messina & C. has added the Jolly to its fleet
Verde
, a 6,300 TEU container ship that is the most
of the Genoese shipping company. The Green Jolly
is the first of two sister ships that the Messina will use
for traffic to/from the Middle East and India. The ship
previously owned by a German shipping group
that had used it on the rental market, was
renamed Jolly Verde
and placed under the Italian flag.
It is 283 metres long by 40 metres wide and has a deadweight of
80,000 tons, the Jolly Verde has been taken into account
delivery today to the Belgian port of Antwerp.