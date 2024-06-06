Tender for the construction of the new Donato Bramante cruise terminal in the port of Civitavecchia
The tender for the expansion of the La Spezia Container Terminal is also underway
La Spezia
June 6, 2024
Roma Cruise Terminal, the company owned by Costa
Cruises, Marinvest (MSC Group) and Royal Caribbean International, which
manages the traffic of cruise passengers in the port of Civitavecchia, has
A call for tenders for the assignment of works relating to the
construction of the new Donato Bramante cruise terminal
on the Colombo front wall of the Lazio port. The presumed value
of the contract is over 6.9 million euros, of which 190 thousand
of security charges that are not subject to reduction. Delivery
of the bids is expected by 12 noon on the 15th
July.
Meanwhile, the news agency "ANSA" has reported that
on the platform of the National Anti-Corruption Authority is
The tender for the expansion of La Spezia has been published
Contship Group Container Terminal in the port of La Spezia.
The planned investment in the expansion of the new pier on the third
250 million euros, a figure that rises to 300 million
if the new equipment is also included.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher