Two days of strikes have not brought the parties negotiating the renewal of the contract of German port workers closer

Two days of strike last Friday were not enough
in the port of Hamburg and now in the port of Bremerhaven, to bring
The positions between the Ver.di trade union and the employers' association
German ZDS after the second round of the
Negotiations for the renewal of the port workers' contract
which began in May, failed.
"The offer presented by the employer - denounced Maren
Ulbrich, ver.di's representative in the negotiations, is
totally inadequate. This means that there is no
real increase in wages for employees, and that the
is totally inadequate. This shows no
respect for the dock workers and it is far too much
little. Workers, Ulbrich specified, need
a significant increase in their wages in order to compensate for
the rising cost of living. With their inadequate offering, now
Employers have led to strikes."
The request for ver.di is for an increase of three euros in the
hourly wage as of June 1 and a
corresponding increase in bonuses. "It's above all
Ulbrich explained, "it is important that the most important salary ranges are
receive a significantly higher income, since in the
In recent years, inflation has hit them very hard. In addition, the
wage gaps between the different brackets must be reduced."
Announcing a possible new strike if during the third
round of negotiations, scheduled for 17 and 18 June,
employer will not submit an acceptable offer,
Ulbich pointed out that "the workers are disappointed and
outraged that employers have not done anything about it.
concession, but they only highlighted their plight of plight
competition with foreign ports. In this way, they do not have
shown any appreciation for the work of the workers'.