Denmark's Norden buys Norway's Norlat Shipping

The Danish Norden, which has a fleet of about 80 ships for the
transport of liquid and solid bulk and project cargo, of which 15
has entered into an agreement to acquire the
Norwegian Norlat Shipping, a company specialized in the transport of
forest products and other bulk cargoes
is mainly engaged in traffic between Northern Europe and
the markets of North Africa and North America. Norlat has offices in
Norway and Sweden and eight employees who, with ships mainly of
Handysize size rented, handle an average of 4-5
monthly shipments.