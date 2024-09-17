Summary: no impact of my resignation on the procedures and projects underway in the ports of La Spezia and Carrara

The president of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Eastern Ligurian, Mario Sommariva, who yesterday announced that he had
submitted his resignation to the Minister of Infrastructure and
of Transport, without specifying the reasons that led him to
This decision was intended today to reassure about the continuation of the
of the administrative and planning procedures in progress that
affect the ports of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara managed
by the institution.
Thanking people and organizations who have expressed their
appreciation for the work done, Sommariva specified that "the
The decision I have taken comes just two months before the deadline
natural, in a context in which it has probably closed itself
my cycle of commitment in the world of Port Authorities
where I had the good fortune and the opportunity to live
extraordinary experiences, from Bari to Trieste, up to the latter
years in La Spezia and Carrara». Furthermore, Sommariva intended
"fully reassure those who express
concerns about the continuity of important proceedings
and works in progress, starting from
procedure for the approval of the Marina Port Master Plan
of Carrara, now in its final phase: the commissioner's management that
and, subsequently, the identification of a new
- he observed - can only ensure, in
the principle of good public performance
administration, the positive conclusion of what has been
insider. My resignation, in essence, has no effect
on any of the activities in progress. Also for
this, the hope is that the commissioner's management will be
entrusted to the resource who, better than anyone else, can
guarantee this principle of administrative continuity and
that is to say the current secretary general".