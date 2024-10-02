Spanish logistics group Paack sells its Italian subsidiary Paack Logistics Italia to GS&P

The Spanish logistics group Paack, specialized in delivery
mid-mile and last-mile of parcels and goods, has entered into an agreement with the
A Milan-based investment company GS&P (Growth System &
Platform Srl) to sell Paack Logistics Italia Srl, a subsidiary
of the Spanish Paack SPV Investments S.L. The group
Catalano specified that the operation guarantees continuity
of the Paack brand and the use of innovative technology
of the company in the Italian market. In Italy Paack is present
with two distribution hubs in Monza and Naples and with six
Sustainable.
In the GS&P transaction, which operates in the digital
transformation, BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) and smart
logistics, was assisted by the law firm Nunziante
Magrone, which has offices in Italy in Rome, Milan and Bologna, with a team
composed of the founding partner Gianmarco Mileni and the associate
Caterina Ghelli from Rorà. The selling company Paack
SPV Investments S.L. was assisted by Carmen
Mascaray Martí, head of Legal at Paack SPV, together with Marco
Petrucci and Enrico Bressan of the Mgi creo+ studio.