The annual meeting of the European Federation of Inland Ports will be held in Mantua

Tomorrow the annual meeting will open in Mantua
of the European Federation of Inland Ports (EFIP), the association that
brings together around 200 inland ports and port authorities in 18
countries of the European Union, Switzerland, Serbia and Ukraine. The program
of the event, which will continue until Saturday, includes for
tomorrow the international workshop entitled
"HyMantoValley project Creation of the Hydrogen Valley in the
Valdaro inland Port" which will be held in the capital
starting at 3 pm at Cà degli Uberti Palace
Hotel, in Piazza Sordello 13.Il seminar, organized by EFIP with
the coordination of the Province and Agire, represents an important
opportunity to discuss the creation of the "Hydrogen
Valley" of Mantua that will develop around the Port
Valdaro Intermodal. In particular, the event aims to explore the
potential of hydrogen as a source of clean energy and the
its applications in the transport sector, within ports
which can play an important role in accelerating the
energy transition. The participation of
industry experts, representatives of institutions and innovators
technology (Sapio, an expert partner in the production and distribution of
of green hydrogen, Veneziana Navigazione, a company that is
Converting a ship from diesel to hydrogen
operating along the Fissero-Tartaro canal between the port of Mantua and
Venice, and IPE Locomotori 2000 which plans the conversion to
hydrogen of a diesel locomotive). It will also be an opportunity
to take stock of Hymantovalley, a co-funded project
by the European Union which will end at the end of 2026 and
which will have to make the inner port of Valdaro a center
sustainable logistics system, thanks to the creation of
a complete renewable hydrogen supply chain.
Friday at 9 a.m., in the Council Chamber of the Palace
of Bagno, the general assembly of EFIP will take place, followed by
at 3 p.m. by a ceremony at the port of Mantua Valdaro in
in memory of the architect Giancarlo Leoni, who recently passed away,
for many years manager of the Province of Mantua and above all among the
first in Mantua to believe in the potential of the port of
Valdaro as a driving force for the development of the entire territory
Virgilian. Moderated by the journalist of the "Gazzetta di
Mantua" Enrico Comaschi, administrators, former presidents,
colleagues and friends will remember him.