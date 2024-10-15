New all-time record for quarterly container traffic in the Port of Singapore

In the period July-September of this year, the port of Singapore
set its new all-time quarterly traffic record
of containers having been equal to almost 10.5 million TEUs, with
an increase of +5.1% over the third quarter of 2023. The new
maximum peak of containerized traffic is not a peak if it is
taken into account the weight of the loads in containers handled
which in the third quarter of 2024 amounted to over 94.7
million tons, a volume that represents an increase of +5.3%
on the same period last year and is only lower than the
An all-time record of 95.5 million tons set in the second
quarter of 2024.
In addition, in the period July-September of this year the airport
Asian port handled 7.2 million tons of cargo
conventional (+13.2%), 43.9 million tonnes of bulk cargo
(-8.6%) and 8.1 million tons of bulk of other
type (+59.7%), the latter volume representing a new record
for this time of year.
In the first nine months of 2024, the Port of Singapore
handled a total of 468.9 million tons of goods,
with an increase of +6.5% on the same period of last year
year. Containerized goods stood at 279.6 million
tons (+6.9%) and were made with a handling of
containers equal to 30.7 million TEUs (+6.0%). The traffic of the
was 19.6 million tons
(-0.3%), that of oil bulk of 147.1 million
tons (+2.8%) and other bulk traffic of 22.6 million
of tons (+39.9%).
In the first nine months of this year, fuel sales
in the Asian port, which is one of the main ports of call in
bunkering worldwide, amounted to 40.8 million tonnes
of fuel (+7.1%). including mainly 22.2 million tonnes
of low-sulphur LSFO fuel (-3.3%), 14.9 million
tons of marine fuel oil (+24.9%) and over 2.7 million
tons of LSMGO low-sulfur marine diesel
(+4,0%).