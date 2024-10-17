The Genoese Port Authority does not rule out an appeal against the sentence of the Council of State on the concession to Spinelli

The Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
is announcing that it is analysing and deepening the content of the
judgment of the Council of State with which it was
the concession to the Genoa Port Terminal of the group cancelled
Spinelli in the port of Genoa, a pronouncement with respect to which the
Genoese port and logistics group has announced that it will propose
Judgment of revocation
(
of 16
and 16
October 2024).
Specifying that at the moment the sentence has not yet formally been handed down
notified to the port authority, the Port Authority recalled that the concession
to the company Spinelli Srl for the operation of the terminal
port located in Calata Massaua, Ponte Etiopia, Calata Inglese and
The ex-Idroscalo bridge was approved in September 2016 by the
Port Committee of the then Port Authority of Genoa,
subsequently confirmed in May 2017 by the Management Committee and,
finally, formally issued in the following March
(
of 6
September 2016 and 9
May 2017).
The Port System Authority highlighted that
"considerable concerns" are aroused on the one hand by the
possible impacts of the decision on employment levels, "which
Port Network Authority, in agreement with the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Transport - specified the body - dutifully intends
safeguard, on the other hand, relevant aspects of the judgment itself
which can affect port "planning",
not entirely indifferent, however, to its faithful execution and
to the management of that operational area. For these reasons - he
specified again the port authority - since it cannot be excluded, at the
not even the appeal of the decision, the Port Authority will consult
in the shortest possible time the State Attorney's Office to
the urgent in-depth studies also relating to the management
of the equally relevant aspect of the transitional period".