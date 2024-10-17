The charges against four employees of the Port Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas have been dismissed

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Meridionale e Ionio has announced the definitive dismissal
of the position of four managers and employees of the institution
who had been reported to the judicial authorities
by an employee of the Port Authority for alleged irregularities in the
composition of selection boards in public competitions
launched at the end of 2022 by the authority.
After investigations that lasted more than a year, the Palmi Public Prosecutor's Office
had asked the judge for preliminary investigations
the dismissal of charges for all employees for
"non-existence of the fact", a request to which the
complainant. Finally, with an order of dismissal
of last April - specified the Port Authority - the GIP of the Court of
Palmi has definitively dismissed all the charges, first of all for
the inadmissibility of the complainant's objection and for the
the impossibility of supporting in court any
accusation since the accused correctly declared that they were not
never been convicted, by a sentence that has become final, for crimes
against the public administration, a crime that would have excluded them
participation in the selection committees.