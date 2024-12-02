Maersk completes orders to three shipyards for 20 new container carriers

Denmark's Maersk announced today the completion of the
orders to three shipyards for the supply of 20 new ships
dual-fuel container carrier with a total capacity of
300 thousand TEUs. Six 17,000 TEU units have been commissioned
to the Chinese shipyard Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, six of 15,000
teu to the South Korean shipyard Hanwha Ocean, six of 15,000 TEUs per
Chinese shipyard New Times Shipbuilding and two 9,000 TEUs
to Yangzijiang Shipbuilding. The new ships can be
powered by liquefied natural gas.
Anda Cristescu, Head of Chartering & Newbuilding at the
Maersk, highlighted that, "thanks to their different
dimensions, ships will be able to play different roles and functions
as part of our future network and offer us a great
flexibility of use when they become part of the
our fleet. Upon their entry - he specified - they will replace
current capacity of our fleet".
The first of the 20 new container ships will be taken into account.
delivery in 2028 and the last during 2030. The new ships
will add to those, able to be fed with methanol or
liquefied natural gas and the overall capacity of
500 thousand TEUs, which Maersk plans to lease, as
announced this summer by the Danish company.