Shell and Equinor's 50:50 joint venture for the UK offshore market

Oil companies Shell and Equinor have agreed to
merger of their respective activities and assets in industry
offshore oil and gas sector in the United Kingdom. The operation
will be carried out through an equal joint venture
formed by Shell UK Ltd. of the British Shell group and the
Equinor UK Ltd., a subsidiary of the Norwegian company. Announcing today
the parties, the parties highlighted that the new company
will be the largest independent manufacturer in the market
of the British offshore in the North Sea. According to forecasts,
The transaction will be completed by the end of 2025.
Currently in the United Kingdom, the Norwegian Equinor produces
the equivalent of 38,000 barrels of oil per day,
for which it employs about 300 people, while the production of
Shell UK reaches more than 100,000 barrels per day with a
number of employees of about 1,000 units. Expected production
for 2025 it is over 140,000 barrels per day.