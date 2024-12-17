Assologistica, the application of the Reverse Charge for VAT purposes in the logistics sector is good

Assologistica expressed appreciation for the intention of the
government, deduced from the reading of the maxi amendment to the Law of
2025 Budget, to ask the European Union authorities
the authorisation to apply the Reverse Charge for VAT purposes in the
logistics sector and, pending authorisation,
introduce with immediate effect a measure to allow
in the logistics sector, VAT is paid by the customer in
name and on behalf of the lender.
Highlighting that both measures are intended to overcome
the problems that have arisen in the logistics sector in the last
Assologistica underlined that this will give
greater certainty in business-to-business relations and ensure the
tax revenue.
The association of logistics companies expressed its wish
that the amendment be approved by the end of the year by
both branches of Parliament without amendments.